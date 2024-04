NEW YORK CITY — Developer JCS Realty is underway on construction of Bruckner House, a 365-unit multifamily project in The Bronx. The site is located at 40 Bruckner Blvd. in the Mott Haven neighborhood on the borough’s south side. Bruckner House offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, indoor spa pool, coworking areas, a movie theater and a rooftop pool and lounge area. Project partners include S9 Architecture and EP Engineering.