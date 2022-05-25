JD Fields & Co. Signs 133,125 SF Lease at Greens Port Industrial Park in Houston

HOUSTON — JD Fields & Co., a locally based supplier of steel products, has signed a 133,25-square-foot lease at Greens Port Industrial Park, a 735-acre development located near Port Houston. The multimodal park encompasses more than 3 million square feet of warehouse space and four railyards. Steve Pastor of NAI James E. Hanson and Gray Gilbert, Chris Haro and Jack Gilbert of NAI Partners represented the landlord, Kansas-based Watco, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.