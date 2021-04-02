REBusinessOnline

JDP Acquires 195-Unit Cadence Apartments in Metro Des Moines

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Multifamily

Cadence Apartments was built in 2017.

JOHNSTON, IOWA — Jackson Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment and development company, has acquired Cadence Apartments in Johnston within metro Des Moines. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 195-unit, Class A apartment complex was built in 2017. It was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities include a pool, media room, fitness center, coffee bar and Luxer One package system. The acquisition marks JDP’s first in the Des Moines area. The company intends to purchase newer construction multifamily properties in Midwest markets such as Des Moines, Indianapolis and Columbus. JDP purchased Cadence in a joint venture partnership with Ashland Capital, a Chicago-based multifamily investment company. BH Management will serve as property manager.

