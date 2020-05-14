REBusinessOnline

JDP Breaks Ground on 276-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Student Housing

ICON will feature a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Jackson Dearborn Partners (JDP) has broken ground on ICON, a 276-bed student housing development located near the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. The project is being developed in partnership with Sub4 Development and Green Street Realty. Amenities will include a fitness center, lobby and lounge area and a third-floor deck with an outdoor grilling area. The developers raised equity through CrowdStreet, an online investment platform. Alpha Capital CRE arranged construction financing with a regional bank. ICON is slated to open for the 2020-21 academic year.

