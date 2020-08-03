JDR Cables Begins Construction of New 65,000 SF Houston Area Headquarters

TOMBALL, TEXAS — JDR Cable Systems, a provider of underwater power cables for the energy business, has begun construction on a 65,000-square-foot office and industrial project in Tomball that will serve as the United Kingdom-based company’s new Houston area headquarters The facility will house a wide range of operations, including engineering and management for global projects, assembly of a variety of oilfield equipment and support for its offshore service business. Completion is slated for the first half of 2021.