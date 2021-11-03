JDS Development Group Tops Out 93-Story Brooklyn Tower Residential Building

Residents of The Brooklyn Tower will enjoy proximity to some of the city's finest public parks and green spaces, including Fort Greene Park, the recently revitalized Brooklyn Bridge Park and the borough's flagship Prospect Park.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm JDS Development Group has topped out The Brooklyn Tower, a 93-story residential tower that connects to the historic Dime Bank Savings Building in the borough’s downtown area. Designed by SHoP Architects and rising 1,066 feet, Brooklyn Tower will house 150 residences for sale and 400 units for rent, as well as approximately 100,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Thirty percent of the rentals will be designated as affordable housing. Sales are scheduled to begin in early 2022, and leasing is slated to begin in mid-2022. The development team expects the first units to be available for occupancy in late 2022.