JE Dunn Begins Construction on $210M Industrial, Office Project in Metro Austin

The design concept behind the new archival and records storage facility for the Texas State Library & Archives Commission in Pflugerville is split into two components: an office structure scaled for people and a warehouse scaled for storage. The main entry to the office building is highlighted by a glazed lantern element that extends through the roof, featuring historic images selected from the archives that are digitally printed on the glass panel. The warehouse provides a climate-controlled environment, specialized storage shelving and operational areas for each program.