JE Dunn Begins Construction on $210M Industrial, Office Project in Metro Austin

8
PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — General contractor JE Dunn has broken ground on a $210 million industrial and office project in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Designed by McKinney York Architects, the 242,000-square-foot, build-to-suit project will serve as an archival and records storage facility for the Texas State Library & Archives Commission. The new facility will replace the existing storage center on Shoal Creek Boulevard with almost double the storage capacity while reserving space for future growth. Completion is slated for fall 2027.