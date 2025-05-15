Thursday, May 15, 2025
The design concept behind the new archival and records storage facility for the Texas State Library & Archives Commission in Pflugerville is split into two components: an office structure scaled for people and a warehouse scaled for storage. The main entry to the office building is highlighted by a glazed lantern element that extends through the roof, featuring historic images selected from the archives that are digitally printed on the glass panel. The warehouse provides a climate-controlled environment, specialized storage shelving and operational areas for each program.
JE Dunn Begins Construction on $210M Industrial, Office Project in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — General contractor JE Dunn has broken ground on a $210 million industrial and office project in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Designed by McKinney York Architects, the 242,000-square-foot, build-to-suit project will serve as an archival and records storage facility for the Texas State Library & Archives Commission. The new facility will replace the existing storage center on Shoal Creek Boulevard with almost double the storage capacity while reserving space for future growth. Completion is slated for fall 2027.

