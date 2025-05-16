Friday, May 16, 2025
Oregon Liquor Cannabis Commission’s new 347,000-square-foot distilled spirits distribution center in Canby, Ore., is slated for operation by August 2026. (Rendering courtesy of LRS Architects)
DevelopmentIndustrialOregonWestern

JE Dunn, LRS Architects Break Ground on 347,000 SF Distilled Spirits Distribution Center for OLCC in Canby, Oregon

by Amy Works

CANBY, ORE. — JE Dunn Construction, with LRS Architects, has broken ground for the construction of a 347,000-square-foot distilled spirits distribution center for Oregon Liquor Cannabis Commission (OLCC) in Canby. The new facility will replace OLCC’s current warehouse in Milwaukie, Ore., which has been in operation for 70 years and no longer has the capacity to keep pace with the state’s distilled spirits market. OLCC oversees the entire distribution and sale of all distilled spirits in the state, apart from wine and beer.

The warehouse facility features attached office spaces, a staff lounge, maintenance shop space and an advanced material handling system, as well as a large break room with an outdoor space designed for staff relaxation and rejuvenation. The new warehouse is designed to expand OLCC’s current capacity, streamline operations and improve efficiency for businesses and consumers across the state.

The project team includes VLMK Engineering + Design, Interface Engineering, Otten + Associates Landscape Architecture and Cumming Group. The distilled spirits distribution center is projected for completion in June 2026 and to be fully operational by August 2026.

