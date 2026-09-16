Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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IndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheastVirginia

JE Richards Signs 935,000 SF Industrial Lease in Stafford, Virginia

by John Nelson

STAFFORD, VA. — JE Richards, an electrical components manufacturer serving the data center industry, has signed a full-building lease at Capitol Logistics 95, a nearly 935,000-square-foot industrial building in Stafford. The property is located at 211 Centreport Parkway near I-95.

John Dettleff led the JLL team representing the landlord, Flint Development, in the lease negotiations. Michael DiMeglio and Michael Isen of NAI Michael represented JE Richards, which plans to employ roughly 500 staffers at the facility at full capacity.

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