HONOLULU — Apparel company Jeans Warehouse has purchased a 16,000-square-foot industrial facility in Honolulu.

The facility is located at 99-984 Iwaena St. in the Aiea neighborhood. The acquisition comes a few months after Jeans Warehouse acquired an 18,500-square-foot industrial facility at 99-910 Iwaena St. for distribution and administration.

JLL’s Cullen Oesterly represented the retailer in both acquisitions, as well as the seller of the most recent facility, CTY Investors Ltd.