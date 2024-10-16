JEBS Hollywood Entertainment Buys 3,400-Seat Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — JEBS Hollywood Entertainment LLC has acquired Dolby Theatre, an iconic live performance entertainment auditorium in Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood. Terms of the transaction, which included two surface parking lots totaling 1.45 acres, were not released. Built in 2001 and home of the Academy Awards since 2002, the 180,000-square-foot theater offers 3,400 seats. The asset is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. within the Ovation Hollywood retail complex.

Chris Bonbright of Avison Young represented the buyer, while Will Poulsen and Peter Hajimihalis of JLL and Carl Muhlstein of Muhlstein CRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Slatt Capital’s Antonio Hachem, Cornelius Baliukonis and Wendy Wang arranged debt financing, which was provided by Castellan Real Estate Partners. JEBS Hollywood Entertainment is led by Elie Samaha and includes Sherwin Jarol, Jeff Sagansky, Jonah Lazowski, Two Girls Holdings LLC and Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi through his investment firm, Master Investment Group.