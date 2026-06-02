Jefferson Apartment Group Begins Leasing 350-Unit Property in Charlotte’s Optimist Park Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Regional multifamily developer Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG) has begun leasing J Optimist Park, a six-story, 350-unit apartment building located outside of downtown Charlotte in the city’s Optimist Park neighborhood.

The building offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 523 and 1,197 square feet. Monthly rental rates at J Optimist Park range from $1,280 to $2,230, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a pool, outdoor yoga lawn, bike storage and 467 resident parking spaces. United Bank provided construction financing for the project.