Jefferson Apartment Group Buys Land in Charlotte, Plans 350-Unit Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Washington, D.C.-based multifamily developer Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG) has closed on its purchase of five acres at 200 Wadsworth Place in Charlotte. JAG, along with equity partner Cadre, will break ground on a planned 350-unit, mid-rise apartment community on the site this summer. United Bank is providing construction financing to JAG for the property, which is situated in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood near the city’s Uptown, NoDa and Belmont submarkets. This location will also offer easy access to both I-277 and I-74, as well as public transit and Optimist Hall, a mixed-use development featuring a food hall and creative office space.

The exterior of the unnamed, six-story apartment building will feature red brick and ironwork, and units will be a configured in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 585 square feet to 1,027 square feet. Units will feature modern finishes, including plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplashes, and some will feature private balconies and views of Uptown. Additionally, 355 parking spaces will be available to residents, consisting of both garage and surface parking. Amenities will include a lounge with double-sided fireplace, game room, fitness center, open coworking space, pet spa and a bike storage room with a maintenance bench. Outdoor amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool and two courtyards.

JAG has also established a regional office in Charlotte, where it has several development projects in the planning stages. In addition to its own pipeline, the firm’s property management affiliate JAG Management will begin offering services to third-party regional owners.