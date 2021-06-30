Jefferson Apartment Group Completes 264-Unit Apartment Community in Orlando

Jefferson Sand Lake is a 264-unit apartment complex in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Jefferson Apartment Group has opened Jefferson Sand Lake, a 264-unit apartment complex in Orlando. The multifamily community was developed in partnership with Germantown, Tenn.-based MAA, a publicly traded REIT and owner-operator of apartments.

Jefferson Sand Lake is a lakefront property with views of Mirror Lake and Big Sand Lake. Community amenities include a heated pool, outdoor cabanas and sun shelves, a covered outdoor terrace with lounge seating and entertainment space, two fire pit lounges, grilling areas and a clubroom featuring a poker table and billiards. Additional amenities include a business center, conference room, two micro-offices, fitness center, onsite dog park, pet spa, covered garages, electric vehicle charging stations, 24/7 package locker system and a zen garden.

The apartment complex has a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, pantries with adjustable shelving, walk-in closets, a full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, screened patios/balconies, linen closets and bathrooms with glass enclosed showers and double vanity options. The gated community is already 30 percent leased.