REBusinessOnline

Jefferson Apartment Group Completes 264-Unit Apartment Community in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Jefferson Sand Lake

Jefferson Sand Lake is a 264-unit apartment complex in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Jefferson Apartment Group has opened Jefferson Sand Lake, a 264-unit apartment complex in Orlando. The multifamily community was developed in partnership with Germantown, Tenn.-based MAA, a publicly traded REIT and owner-operator of apartments.

Jefferson Sand Lake is a lakefront property with views of Mirror Lake and Big Sand Lake. Community amenities include a heated pool, outdoor cabanas and sun shelves, a covered outdoor terrace with lounge seating and entertainment space, two fire pit lounges, grilling areas and a clubroom featuring a poker table and billiards. Additional amenities include a business center, conference room, two micro-offices, fitness center, onsite dog park, pet spa, covered garages, electric vehicle charging stations, 24/7 package locker system and a zen garden.

The apartment complex has a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, pantries with adjustable shelving, walk-in closets, a full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, screened patios/balconies, linen closets and bathrooms with glass enclosed showers and double vanity options. The gated community is already 30 percent leased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews