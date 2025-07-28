Monday, July 28, 2025
J-Centra-Burlington-New-Jersey
J Centra’s design plans include three styles across its 20 buildings: four-story buildings with elevators (3), three-story breezeway walk-ups (11) and both three-story and four-story stacked buildings.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Jefferson Apartment Group Completes 500-Unit Project in Burlington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, N.J. — Jefferson Apartment Group, a developer based in Northern Virginia, has completed J Centra, a 500-unit multifamily project located in the Southern New Jersey community of Burlington. The property comprises 20 buildings on a 46-acre site that house 452 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 48 townhouse-style units with garages. Residences, 20 percent of which are designated as affordable housing, are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. J Centra also features two separate clubhouses totaling nearly 11,000 square feet that have outdoor kitchens, courtyards, lounge areas and pools. Other amenities include a grand clubhouse with a fireplace lounge, bar, gaming area, coworking stations and a pet spa, as well as a fitness center with a yoga studio, pickleball and tennis courts, a playground, dog park and walking trails. Rents start at roughly $2,200 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

