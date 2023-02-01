REBusinessOnline

Jefferson Apartment Group, CP Capital Buy Land for 310-Unit Project in Metro Philadelphia

Residents at the new multifamily development at 1125 Virginia Drive in Fort Washington will have access to adjacent walking and biking trail, as well as local retail options including Wawa, LA Fitness, CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sprouts Farmers Market, Lululemon, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.

FORT WASHINGTON, PA. — A partnership between Jefferson Apartment Group, a developer based in Northern Virginia, and New York City-based CP Capital has purchased land for a 310-unit multifamily project in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Fort Washington. The 14-acre site at 1125 Virginia Drive, which was formerly home to an office building occupied by ADP, will house five mid-rise buildings. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a dog park, clubroom with a bar, game room, fitness center, movie theater, coworking lounge and a movie theater. Construction is slated to begin in February and to be complete in late 2024.





