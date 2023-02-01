Jefferson Apartment Group, CP Capital Buy Land for 310-Unit Project in Metro Philadelphia
FORT WASHINGTON, PA. — A partnership between Jefferson Apartment Group, a developer based in Northern Virginia, and New York City-based CP Capital has purchased land for a 310-unit multifamily project in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Fort Washington. The 14-acre site at 1125 Virginia Drive, which was formerly home to an office building occupied by ADP, will house five mid-rise buildings. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a dog park, clubroom with a bar, game room, fitness center, movie theater, coworking lounge and a movie theater. Construction is slated to begin in February and to be complete in late 2024.