Jefferson Apartment Group, CP Capital Deliver 310-Unit Project in Metro Philadelphia

FORT WASHINGTON, PA. — A partnership between Jefferson Apartment Group, a developer based in Northern Virginia, and New York City-based CP Capital has delivered the first building of a 310-unit multifamily project in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Fort Washington. The 14-acre site at 1125 Virginia Drive, which was formerly home to an office building occupied by ADP, now houses five mid-rise buildings that comprise a community known as J Veridian at Upper Dublin. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, dog park, clubroom with a bar, game room, fitness center, coworking lounge and a movie theater. The property also features multiple acres of open green space. Rents start at $1,800 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Full completion is scheduled for the coming months.