Jefferson Apartment Group Delivers 384-Unit Multifamily Community in Central Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

CASSELBERRY, FLA. — McLean, Va.-based Jefferson Apartment Group has delivered Jefferson at Lake Howell, a 384-unit multifamily community in Casselberry. The property comprises 16 three-story buildings spanning 22 acres. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 727 to 1,410 square feet. Unit interiors feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerators, quartz countertops and screened-in balconies. Communal amenities include two pools, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, playground, paddleboard storage and a private dock on Lake Howell. Rents will range from $1,310 per month to $2,245 per month. The asset is situated 1124 Shoreview Circle, 13 miles northeast of downtown Orlando.

