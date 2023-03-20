Jefferson Apartment Group, Fortis Top Out 12-Story Multifamily Development in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A joint venture between Jefferson Apartment Group and The Fortis Co. has topped out J Coopers Row, a 12-story multifamily project located at 1319 S. Capitol St. SW in Washington, D.C. Upon completion, the development will comprise 312 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Ranging in size from 474 to 1,260 square feet, the units will feature stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities at the community will include a rooftop swimming pool, gaming area, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking space, a maker’s studio, dog run, pet spa and 24-hour concierge service.

The development is situated one block from the Navy Yard-Nationals Stadium Metro Station and will offer views of the Potomac River. Jefferson Apartment Group and Fortis plan to deliver J Coopers Row in the fourth quarter.