REBusinessOnline

Jefferson Apartment Group, STARS REI Break Ground on 98-Unit Multifamily Project in Arlington, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

1031 N Vermont St.

The new development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in a seven-story building.

ARLINGTON, VA. — Jefferson Apartment Group, with its Chilean-based partner STARS REI, has broken ground on a 98-unit apartment community at 1031 N. Vermont St. in Arlington. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2024.

The new development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in a seven-story building. Unit features will include quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Many units will also include private terraces and balconies. Community amenities will include a resident lounge, rooftop terrace, below-grade parking totaling 120 spaces, 40 bicycle spaces and resident storage.

KGD Architecture is the designer for the project and Donohoe Construction Co. is the general contractor. United Bank provided an undisclosed amount of financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  