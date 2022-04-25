Jefferson Apartment Group, STARS REI Break Ground on 98-Unit Multifamily Project in Arlington, Virginia

The new development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in a seven-story building.

ARLINGTON, VA. — Jefferson Apartment Group, with its Chilean-based partner STARS REI, has broken ground on a 98-unit apartment community at 1031 N. Vermont St. in Arlington. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2024.

The new development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in a seven-story building. Unit features will include quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Many units will also include private terraces and balconies. Community amenities will include a resident lounge, rooftop terrace, below-grade parking totaling 120 spaces, 40 bicycle spaces and resident storage.

KGD Architecture is the designer for the project and Donohoe Construction Co. is the general contractor. United Bank provided an undisclosed amount of financing.