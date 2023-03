AUSTIN, TEXAS — Jefferson Bank, a family-owned lender that was founded in San Antonio, has opened a 5,000-square-foot branch at Norwood Tower in downtown Austin. The branch officially opened on March 15, and the bank expects to employ more than 20 people at the site by the end of the year. Case McCoy of HPI Real Estate Investments & Services represented Jefferson Bank in the lease negotiations. Patrick Ley of Equitable Commercial Realty (ECR) represented the undisclosed landlord.