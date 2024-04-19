Friday, April 19, 2024
Jefferson Bank Provides $20M Construction Loan for Metro Austin Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — San Antonio-based Jefferson Bank has provided a $20 million construction loan for Phase I of The Preserve, a mixed-use project in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Phase I will feature two industrial flex buildings, two retail buildings and one office building totaling 50,700 square feet across the five structures. The borrower, locally based developer OM Properties, expects for construction of Phase I to last 18 to 24 months. Other project partners include Mode Design Co. (architect), NAVCON Group (general contractor) and 2P Consultants (civil engineer).

