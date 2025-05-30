Friday, May 30, 2025
Jefferson Bank Provides $6.3M in Financing for Northwest Austin Office Park

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Regional lender Jefferson Bank has provided $6.3 million in financing for Volente Crossing, an office park in northwest Austin. The undisclosed borrower will use proceeds to refinance existing debt and complete construction. Volente Crossing is a 5.5-acre development with 10 individual sites for vertical development, each designed to accommodate a 4,800-square-foot office building. The park currently consists of one completed, fully leased office building, two shell structures and seven office pad sites. Upon full build-out, the park will feature approximately 48,000 square feet of office space across three completed buildings and seven pad sites.

