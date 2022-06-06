Jeffery Realty Arranges Sale of 30,000 SF Shopping Center in Willingboro, New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm Jeffery Realty has arranged the sale of Willingboro Town Center, a 30,000-square-foot shopping center in Southern New Jersey. The property was built in 2006 and is located at 4376 Route 130. Shane Wierks of Jeffery Realty represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a private investor, in the transaction.