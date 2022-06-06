REBusinessOnline

Jeffery Realty Arranges Sale of 30,000 SF Shopping Center in Willingboro, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

WILLINGBORO, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm Jeffery Realty has arranged the sale of Willingboro Town Center, a 30,000-square-foot shopping center in Southern New Jersey. The property was built in 2006 and is located at 4376 Route 130. Shane Wierks of Jeffery Realty represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a private investor, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  