Jeffery Realty Negotiates Sale of 3,800 SF Retail Building in West Caldwell, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Jeffery Realty has negotiated the sale of a 3,800-square-foot retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of West Caldwell. The property at 559 Bloomfield Ave. currently houses an AAMCO auto repair shop. Bill Farkas of Jeffery Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Jon Corbiscello of Keller Williams represented the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

