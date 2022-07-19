Jeffery Realty Negotiates Sale of 53,000 SF Industrial Building in Paramus, New Jersey
PARAMUS, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Jeffery Realty has negotiated the sale of a 53,000-square-foot industrial building located at 404 Sette Drive in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. New Jersey-based investment firm The STRO Cos. purchased the property from an unnamed seller for an undisclosed price. Bill Farkas of Jeffery Realty brokered the deal.
