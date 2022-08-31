Jeffery Realty Negotiates Two Retail Leases for GNC in Southern New Jersey

DEPTFORD AND TOMS RIVER, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm Jeffery Realty has negotiated two retail leases totaling 3,400 square feet in the Southern New Jersey communities of Deptford and Toms River. Shane Wierks and Alan Walker of Jeffery Realty represented the tenant, health supplements provider GNC, in both sets of lease negotiations. Joe Allegro, Giorgio Vasilis and Justin Goodman of Sitar represented the landlord in the Deptford deal. Shane Hart and Joe Dougherty of Metro Commercial represented the landlord in the Toms River deal.