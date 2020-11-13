JEM Holdings Sells Six Multifamily Properties in North Carolina, Georgia for $116.4M

Pictured is the 182-unit Woodhill in Augusta, Ga. JEM Holdings recently sold the property to Sandhurst Apartment Management LLC.

NEW YORK CITY — JEM Holdings has sold four multifamily properties in North Carolina and two in Georgia for a combined $116.4 million. In North Carolina, Friedlam Partners acquired the 192-unit 59Twenty @ Monroe and the 196-unit Two20 @ Branchview in Charlotte, as well as the 176-unit Enclave @ Crabtree in Raleigh. Concordia Partners bought the 400-unit Marquis Gardens in Durham, N.C.; and the 232-unit Windsor Arms in Savannah, Ga. Sandhurst Apartment Management LLC purchased the 182-unit Woodhill in Augusta, Ga. Watson Bryant, Paul Marley and Taylor Bird of Cushman & Wakefield represented the New York City-based seller in the transactions.