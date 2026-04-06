JEM Wellness Brands to Open 32,744 SF Crunch Fitness at Fox River Commons in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Crunch Fitness franchise owner JEM Wellness Brands has selected Fox River Commons for its inaugural location in Naperville, marking its second in the greater Chicago market. The tenant signed a lease with Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) for 32,744 square feet and will occupy the former Bed Bath & Beyond space within the 241,524-square-foot shopping center. Cherene Keenan represented CRC on an internal basis, while Newmark’s Holly Estler, Larry Kling and James Schutter represented the tenant. Crunch Naperville is expected to open this fall.