Jenkins Organization Acquires 74-Site RV Park in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Jenkins Organization, a Houston-based self-storage development and management firm has acquired the 74-site Austin Oaks RV Resort. The company will rebrand the community and implement a capital improvements program to the RV sites, pool, clubhouse, dog park and other common areas. The seller was not disclosed.