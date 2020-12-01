REBusinessOnline

Jenkins Organization Breaks Ground on 208-Site RV Resort in Elgin, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

ELGIN, TEXAS — Houston-based self-storage developer The Jenkins Organization has broken ground on a 208-site RV resort in Elgin, about 25 miles northwest of Austin. Jenkins will operate the new park under the Great Escapes brand. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a kitchen, a resort-style pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and a dog park. The opening of the facility, which will be Jenkins’ fourth Great Escapes location, is scheduled for winter 2021.

