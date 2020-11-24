REBusinessOnline

Jenkins Organization Breaks Ground on 304-Site RV Resort in Bryan, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

BRYAN, TEXAS — Houston-based self-storage developer The Jenkins Organization has broken ground on a 304-site RV resort in Bryan. The project, which will be located near Texas A&M University, is one of the company’s five planned RV developments. Jenkins will operate the new park, which will also include 64 cabins, under the Great Escapes brand. Amenities will include two clubhouses with resort-style pools, covered pavilions for tailgating and events, walking trails, a sports court, two dog parks, a camp store and two workout facilities. The opening is scheduled for summer 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  