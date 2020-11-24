Jenkins Organization Breaks Ground on 304-Site RV Resort in Bryan, Texas

BRYAN, TEXAS — Houston-based self-storage developer The Jenkins Organization has broken ground on a 304-site RV resort in Bryan. The project, which will be located near Texas A&M University, is one of the company’s five planned RV developments. Jenkins will operate the new park, which will also include 64 cabins, under the Great Escapes brand. Amenities will include two clubhouses with resort-style pools, covered pavilions for tailgating and events, walking trails, a sports court, two dog parks, a camp store and two workout facilities. The opening is scheduled for summer 2021.