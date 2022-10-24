Jenkins Organization Opens 334-Site RV Park in Central Texas

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

BRYAN AND COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The Jenkins Organization, a Houston-based owner-operator, has opened Great Escapes RV Resorts Bryan College Station, an 87-acre development in Central Texas. In addition to 334 sites, the development houses 64 cabins, a clubhouse with multiple games, two pools, pickleball courts, a fitness center and laundry facilities.