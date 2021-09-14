Jenkins Organization Purchases RV Resort Park in Warrens, Wisconsin

WARRENS, WIS. — The Jenkins Organization Inc. (TJO) has purchased The Jellystone Park in the central Wisconsin town of Warrens. The purchase price was undisclosed. With 415 recreational vehicle (RV) sites, 162 park models and 42 tent sites across 130 acres, the park will be the largest within TJO’s portfolio.

TJO plans to upgrade the park with enhanced Wi-Fi and cable as well as replace several cabins. Planned additions include gem mining, laser tag and a jumping pad. Over the winter months, TJO will renovate the ranger station, café, activities building and water attractions, and add a Wibit obstacle course. Current amenities at the park include 36 holes of mini golf, a shuffleboard court, wave pool, swimming beach, waterslide, lazy river and racer waterslide. The acquisition marks TJO’s fifth Jellystone Park and ninth RV resort since launching its Great Escapes RV Resorts brand in 2019.