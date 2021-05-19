Jenkins Organization to Open 60-Acre RV Park in Milton, Pennsylvania

MILTON, PA. — The Jenkins Organization, a Houston-based owner-operator of self-storage facilities and RV resorts, will open Jellystone Park at Milton, a 60-acre development located north of Harrisburg in the central part of the state. The property offers 20 cabins and lodges and 160 RV sites, as well as amenities such as a volleyball court, fishing ponds and an arts and crafts center. A formal opening ceremony will be conducted Saturday, May 22.