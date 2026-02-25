Jensen Infrastructure Buys 100-Acre Site for Build-to-Suit Manufacturing Project in Lancaster, California

LANCASTER, CALIF. — Jensen Infrastructure, a provider of construction and engineering solutions since 1968, has acquired a 100-acre site at the northeast corner of 30th Street and Avenue G in Lancaster from Northpoint for $46 million.

Jensen has retained Proficiency Capital to develop a 400,000-square-foot regional manufacturing facility on the site. Jensen will use the facility to serve all of Southern California and portions of Nevada. Construction is slated to commence in first-quarter 2026 with completion scheduled for March 2027. Fullmer Construction is serving as general contractor for the development.

Hunter McDonald of JLL represented Jensen Infrastructure in the acquisition.