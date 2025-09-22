Jensen-Souders Signs 105,000 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Belvidere, Illinois

BELVIDERE, ILL. — Jensen-Souders and Associates, a provider of warehousing services for chemicals, rubber products and other miscellaneous products, has signed a 105,000-square-foot industrial lease expansion at 3905-3925 Morreim Drive in the Chicago suburb of Belvidere. Jeff Janda and Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates of Illinois represented the tenant, which renewed and extended its current lease of 60,000 square feet while taking an additional 45,000 square feet to occupy the entire building. Shane Van Sickle of LandMark Real Estate Group represented the landlord, STAG Industrial. Jensen-Souders’ headquarters remains in Itasca.