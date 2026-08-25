Jersey Mike’s Signs 72,326 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Jersey Mike’s has signed a 72,326-square-foot office headquarters lease near the Jersey Shore in Tinton Falls. The space is located within Bell Works Fort Monmouth, a redevelopment of the former headquarters of cybersecurity firm Commvault. Nick Pistolakis of Lakis Commercial represented Jersey Mike’s, which will also open a restaurant on the property, in the negotiations. Jeff Garibaldi, Tara Keating and Phil Mylod of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord, Inspired by Somerset Development.