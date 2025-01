HOLMDEL, N.J. — Jersey Pickleball Club will open a 13,800-square-foot venue at the Bell Works mixed-use development in Holmdel. The venue, which is scheduled to open in mid-March, will have five courts, social areas and locker rooms. Other tenants that will be opening in 2025 at Bell Works, which is owned by Inspired by Somerset Development, include restaurant Mabel, barbershop Exclusive Cuts and fitness concept ARMR Studios.