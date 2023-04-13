Thursday, April 13, 2023
Jetstream Completes Renovation off 234-Site RV Park in Pearland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Jetstream Communities, an affiliate of locally based firm CityStreet Residential Partners, has completed renovations at Jetstream RV Resort — Pearland, a 234-site park located on the southern outskirts of Houston. The 20-acre development includes four fully furnished houses that are available for rent. Renovations primarily focused on spaces that house amenities, which include a pool, clubhouses, fitness center, business center,  arcade, dog park, outdoor dining and gaming areas, a beer garden and onsite laundry facilities.

