Jevan Capital Sells The Halifax Multifamily Property in Phoenix for $76M

The Halifax in Phoenix features 300 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, a fitness center and covered parking.

PHOENIX — Jevan Capital has completed the disposition of The Halifax, an apartment community in Phoenix. Western Wealth Capital acquired the property for $76 million, or $253,333 per unit.

Originally constructed in 1973, the 300-unit property underwent a large-scale reconstruction from 2018 to 2021, with apartments receiving luxury finishes, property systems being upgraded and community amenities added.

The Halifax offers one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with custom cabinetry, breakfast bars and wood-style plank flooring. Select units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a centrally located and rebuilt swimming pool and spa, modernized leasing office, business center, fitness center, two laundry facilities, freshly installed dog park and covered parking.

Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Featured Properties  