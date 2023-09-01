Friday, September 1, 2023
SanTan-Gateway-North-Chandler-AZ
SanTan Gateway North in Chandler, Ariz., features 123,558 square feet of multi-tenant retail space.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Jewell Capital Sells SanTan Gateway North Shopping Center in Chandler, Arizona for $26.6M

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Jewell Capital has completed the disposition of SanTan Gateway North, a multi-tenant retail center in Chandler. Coast Meridian Properties acquired the asset for $26.6 million, $215 per square foot.

Situated on 17.1 acres at 1005-1205 S. Arizona Ave., SanTan Gateway North features 123,558 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Walmart Supercenter, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dollar Tree, Sky Zone and Shane Co. Additionally, Wendy’s, Del Taco and JPM Chase occupy the three outparcels.

Darren Tappen, Nathan Thinnes and Peter Beauchamp of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.

