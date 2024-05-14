Jewish Family Services to Break Ground on 56-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Wisconsin

BROWN DEER, WIS. — Jewish Family Services Inc. is scheduled to break ground on Woodale Crossing on Thursday, May 16. The 56-unit affordable and supportive seniors housing community will be located at 4114 W. Woodale Ave. in Brown Deer, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. Of the total units, 25 percent will be reserved for persons with disabilities who are in need of support services. Residents will have access to onsite supportive services that include socialization and skill-based programming, social services and independent living support services. Jewish Family Services has a subsidiary, JFS Housing Inc., which develops affordable housing.