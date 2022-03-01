REBusinessOnline

JFS Real Estate Purchases Indian River Shopping Center in Virginia Beach for $6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Indian River

Anchored by Burlington and Food Lion, Indian River’s other tenants include It’s Fashion and One Price Cleaners.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — JFS Real Estate LLC has purchased the Indian River Shopping Center, a 128,017-square-foot retail center in Virginia Beach. Anchored by Burlington and Food Lion, Indian River’s other tenants include It’s Fashion and One Price Cleaners. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

The seller, Earle W. Kazis Associates Inc., sold the property for $6 million. Mike Zarpas of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented the seller, and Janet Whitbeck of Cushman Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the buyer in this transaction. Zarpas will also represent the new owner in repositioning the property.

Located on 12.7 acres at 880 S. Military Highway, the property is close to the intersection of S. Military Highway and Indian River Road. The property is also 16.1 miles from Virginia Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  