JFS Real Estate Purchases Indian River Shopping Center in Virginia Beach for $6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Anchored by Burlington and Food Lion, Indian River’s other tenants include It’s Fashion and One Price Cleaners.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — JFS Real Estate LLC has purchased the Indian River Shopping Center, a 128,017-square-foot retail center in Virginia Beach. Anchored by Burlington and Food Lion, Indian River’s other tenants include It’s Fashion and One Price Cleaners. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

The seller, Earle W. Kazis Associates Inc., sold the property for $6 million. Mike Zarpas of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented the seller, and Janet Whitbeck of Cushman Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the buyer in this transaction. Zarpas will also represent the new owner in repositioning the property.

Located on 12.7 acres at 880 S. Military Highway, the property is close to the intersection of S. Military Highway and Indian River Road. The property is also 16.1 miles from Virginia Beach.