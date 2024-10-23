Jim Chapman Construction Begins Vertical Construction at 201-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Jim Chapman Construction Group has begun vertical construction at Nestledown Farm, a 201-unit build-to-rent residential community in Huntsville. The townhome community is situated on a 29-acre site on Zierdt Road adjacent to the Redstone Arsenal Army base.

Jim Chapman Construction broke ground on Nestledown Farm last fall and expects first residents will move in next spring. The property will offer five different floor plans for two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging in size from 1,020 to 1,466 square feet and with one- or two-car garages.

Jim Chapman Construction is also underway on the property’s amenities, including a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, illuminated sidewalks, gated entrance and onsite property management.