Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Jim Chapman Construction broke ground on Nestledown Farm last fall and expects first residents will move in next spring.
AlabamaBuild-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalSoutheast

Jim Chapman Construction Begins Vertical Construction at 201-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Huntsville

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Jim Chapman Construction Group has begun vertical construction at Nestledown Farm, a 201-unit build-to-rent residential community in Huntsville. The townhome community is situated on a 29-acre site on Zierdt Road adjacent to the Redstone Arsenal Army base.

Jim Chapman Construction broke ground on Nestledown Farm last fall and expects first residents will move in next spring. The property will offer five different floor plans for two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging in size from 1,020 to 1,466 square feet and with one- or two-car garages.

Jim Chapman Construction is also underway on the property’s amenities, including a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, illuminated sidewalks, gated entrance and onsite property management.

You may also like

Glenstar, Columnar Investments Sell 818,000 SF Industrial Park...

Stonemont Financial Signs LG Electronics to Occupy 348,740...

Milestone Acquires Two Apartment Communities in Fredericksburg, Virginia...

Target Opens 50,000 SF Store at Sawyer’s Walk...

SurePoint Delivers 744-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Conroe, Texas

IDI Logistics Completes 310,689 SF Industrial Project in...

Ryan Cos., Cogir Open 158-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

KRE Group Completes 285-Unit Beacon Hill Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $188.3M in Acquisition Financing for 1.9...