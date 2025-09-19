Jim Chapman Construction Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Opelika, Alabama

OPELIKA, ALA. — Jim Chapman Construction Group has broken ground on Creekside Cottages, a 304-unit build-to-rent (BTR) project at the intersection of Society Hill Road and Gateway Drive in Opelika, about eight miles east of Auburn. The developer is an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT.

The general contractor recently finished clearing and grading on the 67.6-acre site and will begin vertical construction in late December. Phase I of Creekside Cottages will comprise 225 attached townhomes, with leasing set to begin in spring or summer 2026.

Units will range in size from 1,000 to 1,439 square feet and feature two- and three-bedroom configurations. Each home will include attached garages, vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities will include gated access, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, sidewalks, streetlights and onsite property management and maintenance teams.