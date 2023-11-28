Jim Chapman Construction Nearing Completion of 327-Unit Build-to-Rent Project Near Savannah

POOLER, GA. — Jim Chapman Construction Group has broken ground on The Cottages at New Hampstead, a 327-unit build-to-rent residential development underway in Pooler, a western suburb of Savannah. Situated off Little Neck Road near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, the gated, 66-acre project will include attached townhomes offering a mix of floor plans ranging from 1,020 to 1,466 square feet.

Amenities at The Cottages at New Hampstead will include onsite management and leasing offices, 24-hour emergency maintenance, a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, sidewalks and streetlights. The project is on track for completion in December and leasing will begin in January 2024.