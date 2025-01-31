Friday, January 31, 2025
Build-to-RentDevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

Jim Chapman Group to Begin Construction on 365-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Richmond Hill, Georgia

by John Nelson

RICHMOND HILL, GA. — Georgia-based general contractor Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) plans to soon begin construction on a 365-unit build-to-rent community in the Savannah suburb of Richmond Hill. The property will be situated on 48 acres in the larger 7,000-acre master-planned community of Heartwood at Richmond Hill and will be developed in two phases.

Phase I of vertical construction is slated to begin in August. The development — which will contain 213 lots — comprises attached and freestanding homes with ranch-style and two-story floorplans. Phase II will immediately follow.

