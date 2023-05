SAN DIEGO — Jimbo’s Naturally has signed a 25,000-square-foot lease at The Row at Civita, Sudberry Properties’ 20-acre mixed-use development in San Diego.

The grocery store will be an anchor at the property, which is situated within the 230-acre, master-planned community of Civita.

Construction on the building is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with the opening planned for the second half of 2026. This will mark the fifth Jimbo’s store within San Diego County.