JIVDC Plans $270M Jamul Hotel in San Diego County

JAMUL, CALIF. — The Jamul Indian Village Development Corp. (JIVDC), a subsidiary of the Jamul Indian Village, has released plans for a $270 million Jamul Hotel to accompany the Jamul Casino in Jamul, approximately 20 miles east of San Diego.

C.W. Driver Cos., as general contractor and construction manager, has topped out the 16-story project, which is slated for completion in spring 2025.

The 254,000-square-foot hotel will feature 200 guest rooms, including 52 suites, an upscale restaurant, speakeasy bar, resort spa, banquet space and rooftop pool. The property will also feature a 350-space parking structure.

JCJ Architecture provided architectural services for the project.